DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Requiem por el 2023: La Profecía + JØL

Siroco
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un año más que muere y desde Llora Producción queremos celebrarlo de la mejor forma posible, Los muertos se levantarán de sus tumbas para un último baile antes de descansar para siempre.

La Profecía y JØL compartirán escenario una vez más para brindarnos...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Llora producciones
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.