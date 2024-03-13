DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

21Soho's Queerly Beloved

21Soho
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come on down to 21Soho every month to meet our Queerly Beloved. A new regular night celebrating queer comedy in the heart of Soho.

CELYA AB!

Celya AB has appeared on Off Menu, Live At The Apollo, Just For Laughs New Faces 2023, BBC, Comedy Central, News...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 21Soho.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ania Magliano, Sam Nicoresti, Celya AB

Venue

21Soho

3- Sutton row, Soho Square, Soho, London W1D 4NR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.