The Elbows Regular

The Birds Nest
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:30 pm
WELCOME TO THE ELBOWS REGULAR

Our community residency at our local, the (mighty) Birds Nest in Deptford.

Our personal remit for this show is to get everyone in the battle cruiser for a right night of it, and to do that we want line ups that are full of n...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Egyptian Elbows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Funhaus, The Guzzlarks, Red Ivory

Venue

The Birds Nest

32 Deptford Church St, Deptford, London SE8 4RZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

