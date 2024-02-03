DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plans After

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 3 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Plans After London has graduated from Thursdays and we are moving to Fridays! 🍻 

Dread those Friday morning wake ups no longer 🤭🤭

We are starting off with a bang too! Consider your plans after sorted this Waitangi Day Pub Crawl.. we’re kicking things...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Plans After.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open4:00 pm
800 capacity

