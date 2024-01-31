DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sammy Sheets and Friends : A Cold Day In Hell

miniBar
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sammy Sheets & Friends present A Cold Day in Hell with guests :

Aigerue, Booga Bang, Boomernati, Busfoot, D'Jawnz, Dutch Newman, Jay Welch, Ricky Trashbag, Roy Nova, Unlimited Consciousness.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Do you have to be 21 to attend miniBar shows?

100%. A performer can be underage but can only be in the venue when they are performing. This is due to the type of liquor license we have.

