DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Karnage presents: DISRUPTED. Every Tuesday this tailor made event will be bringing a party fuelled by the best up and coming artists and local talent, representing the sounds of garage, house, breaks and everything in between to Leed's favourite rooftop te...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs