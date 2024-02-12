DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Healing Intergenerational Trauma w/ Miranda Arieh

The Wardrobe
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkLeeds
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experiences shape you, even ones that aren’t your own: they can also be inherited from your family. It is likely that your experiences of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and many other psychological conditions can be traced back to your parents’, grandparents’,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Doors open7:00 pm
460 capacity

