Steve Mason (Beta Band)

The Polar Bear
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsHull
£27.29

About Steve Mason

Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Steve Mason – formerly of ’90s indie group Beta Band – creates music that could be described as an experimentation in sound. With a range of musical influences including jazz, pop and blues, his lyrics are simple an Read more

Event information

Blending folk, rock, and electronica, Steve Mason (Beta Band) is live in Hull as part of his UK Independent Venue Week tour, playing new songs and a mix of previous albums.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and producer rose to widespread critical acclaim in...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Revolver Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Mason

Venue

The Polar Bear

229 Spring Bank, Hull HU3 1LR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

