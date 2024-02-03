DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Steve Mason – formerly of ’90s indie group Beta Band – creates music that could be described as an experimentation in sound. With a range of musical influences including jazz, pop and blues, his lyrics are simple an
Blending folk, rock, and electronica, Steve Mason (Beta Band) is live in Hull as part of his UK Independent Venue Week tour, playing new songs and a mix of previous albums.
The Scottish singer-songwriter and producer rose to widespread critical acclaim in...
