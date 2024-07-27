Top track

Junction 2 Festival 2024 - Saturday

Boston Manor Park
Sat, 27 Jul 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
£68.99

About

Junction 2 brings you cutting-edge electronic music in our beloved home of Boston Manor Park. As the festival blossoms into a new three-day format, new ground will be covered. Friday will focus on the melodic and ethereal corners of house and techno, Satur...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Junction 2.

Lineup

7
Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Jeff Mills and 7 more

Venue

Boston Manor Park

TW8 9JX
Doors open12:00 pm
10000 capacity

