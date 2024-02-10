DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

{RENAIDDANCE} : Beyoncé Celebration

Siberia
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Release the stress! 👏

📍 Siberia - New Orleans

❄️ Saturday, February 10

⏰ 9PM

👽 21+

RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Queen B's latest masterpiece 🪩 and the ballroom, disco + techno scenes that inspired it. Expect...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

