Franky Wah - All Night Long

Invisible Wind Factory
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The ‘All Night Long’ tour is back.

Franky Wah stops off at Liverpool's Invisible Wind Factory as part of his 2024 UK All Night Long Tour.

If you managed to make it to his last All Night Long set at IWF, you know you don’t want to miss this.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Circus.

Lineup

Franky Wah

Venue

Invisible Wind Factory

3 Regent Rd, Liverpool L3 7DS
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

