The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

The Queen's Head + The Wheel 2! + House Of Women

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly present..

THE QUEEN'S HEAD

The Queen’s Head have been described as doom-funk, mirrorball horror and angry disco. But if love is only expressed in action, then their music is too: you will move, you will cry, you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

House of Women, The Queen's Head

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

