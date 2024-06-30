DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La ventesima edizione del Locus festival ospita a Bari i Simple Minds nel Global Tour 2024, che porterà la leggendaria band inglese a suonare di fronte ad più di un milione di persone nel mondo, presentando i brani dell’ultimo album alternati ai loro grand...
