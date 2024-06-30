DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Simple Minds - Locus Festival 2024

Rotonda Paolo Pinto
Sun, 30 Jun 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€57.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La ventesima edizione del Locus festival ospita a Bari i Simple Minds nel Global Tour 2024, che porterà la leggendaria band inglese a suonare di fronte ad più di un milione di persone nel mondo, presentando i brani dell’ultimo album alternati ai loro grand...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Simple Minds

Venue

Rotonda Paolo Pinto

Via Paolo Pinto, 70132 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

