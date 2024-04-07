DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DIY Now & Next Tour 2024 - Big Special + Special Guest: Grandma's House

The Joiners, Southampton
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
£13.75
About

Kili Presents

DIY NOW AND NEXT TOUR 2024

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Big Special, Grandma’s House

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

