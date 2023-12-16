Top track

NNNAAAMMM III Anniversary pres. BLOODY MARY

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€10

About

NNNAAAMMM III Anniversary pres. BLOODY MARY Dame-Music, Tresor

LINE UP

BLOODY MARY_Dame-Music, dj resident Tresor

ODIA live_ Acid Techno/ NNNAAAMMM Records

LAURA PALM3R live_

SL/03_ Acid Techno / dj resident NNNAAAMMM-TANK

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Bloody Mary

Venue

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

