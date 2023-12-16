DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NNNAAAMMM III Anniversary pres. BLOODY MARY Dame-Music, Tresor
LINE UP
BLOODY MARY_Dame-Music, dj resident Tresor
ODIA live_ Acid Techno/ NNNAAAMMM Records
LAURA PALM3R live_
SL/03_ Acid Techno / dj resident NNNAAAMMM-TANK
_____________...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.