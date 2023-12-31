DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're teaming up with London's favourite clandestine rave UNIT B1 for our final party of 2023. Secret location and unannouced lineup on 4 stacks of Funktion-One in one of the most insane warehouses we've come across.
Dont hang about.
