Keep Hush X UNIT B1: New Year's Eve

Secret Location in London
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

We're teaming up with London's favourite clandestine rave UNIT B1 for our final party of 2023. Secret location and unannouced lineup on 4 stacks of Funktion-One in one of the most insane warehouses we've come across.

Dont hang about.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

