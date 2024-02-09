Top track

Luke Stewart - Works for Upright Bass & Amplifier Pt. I

Amirtha Kidambi and Luke Stewart + Beast Nest

The Lab
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About

In the underexplored combination of bass and voice, Luke Stewart and Amirtha Kidambi mine maximal possibilities, from pure acoustic intimate interactions, to harsh electronic walls of sound. In various configurations of upright bass, amplifier feedback, ef...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
Lineup

Beast Nest

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

