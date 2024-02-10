Top track

Bruno Belissimo

Urban Spree
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors: 21:00
Bands from: 22:00

Tickets:

VVK Sliding scale 10,50/15,50/20,50 €

We encourage you to pay what you can afford. If you have a stable income consider paying 20,50€ for the concert. With every purchase of a soli-ticket we will unlock a reduce...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open9:00 pm

