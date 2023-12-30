DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everybody Here Knows *Video Premiere*

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
FilmNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for the music video premiere of “Everybody Here Knows…“ by Dexter the Angel and shot on 8mm by Ian Lewandowski. Hosted by Hoes with Feelings: Melissa Rich and Karolena Theresa.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Dexter The Angel & Ian Lewandowski
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

