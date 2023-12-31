Top track

The Rock'n'Roll Kamikazes - Campari & Toothpaste

Nye Rock Party: The Rock'n'roll Kamikazes

Covo Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🍾 THE ORIGINAL NEW YEAR'S EVE ROCK PARTY 🍾

🍾 Regaz carich di tirare fuori la vostra rock attitude, non perdete tempo con party che vogliono altro da voi: la festa di Capodanno rnr più carica in città ritorna per farvi essere voi stess e per farvi balla...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

The Rock'n'roll Kamikazes

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

