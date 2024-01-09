DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Smash Up

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Preposterous night of new material and nonsense hosted by Caroline Mabey.

See professional comedians say their new jokes for the first (and sometimes last) time!

Line up includes Amy Webber, Yuriko Katani, Neil O’Rourke, Sooz Kempner, Rose Johnson

Hoste...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.