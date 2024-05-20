Top track

I Want You (Forever) - Josh Butler Remix - Radio Edit

CARL COX INVITES - TWO DAY PASS

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
18 May - 20 May 2024
DJNew York
$131.33

About

Sign up for limited presale access here: https://app.hive.co/l/3tudnv

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Door Times:

May 18 - 9:00 PM

May 19 - 4:30 PM

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation pleas...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Carl Cox, Juliet Fox, Miluhska and 5 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

