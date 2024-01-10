Top track

House, Disco, Funk & No Junk

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 10 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The House, Disco, Funk & No Junk dance party is back with DJs Dansby, Max Greene, & URCHN 10pm 'til late!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:00 pm

