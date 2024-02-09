DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alex Connor and The Little Faith + Guests

The Victoria
9 Feb - 10 Feb
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alex Connor and The Little Faith are an indie folk group based in London. Fresh with the lyrical storytelling, upbeat country tempos, and rich string textures from their upcoming E.P, the band return to The Victoria for a headline show.

Support comes fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mad Sounds Entertainment.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.