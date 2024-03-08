Top track

Indre Tour Kickoff Show

Musica
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Passenger Side
About

Indre Tour Kickoff Gig!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Post Saga, The Lonely Ones, Indré

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

