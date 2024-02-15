Top track

Industry Standard - Magnetic Man

Parker Fans, Robin Kester, Gloop Unit, Industry St

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie in Town is back with our first 2024 gig. Bringing you great Dutch acts, paired with some of the UK's most exciting bands of the moment. This time we got Parker Fans and Robin Kester coming over from The Netherlands, who will be joined by Gloop Unit a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Indie In Town.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Industry Standard, Gloop Unit, Robin Kester

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

