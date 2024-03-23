Top track

Kim Gordon - Air BnB

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kim Gordon: The Collective Tour

Knockdown Center
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$48.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kim Gordon - Air BnB
Got a code?

About

Kim Gordon headlines Knockdown Center to celebrate her new solo album, The Collective, joined by a cast of some of the avant garde's most exciting artists.

Kelsey Lu and L'Rain join her in the Atrium, while Circuit des Yeux, frequent collaborator Bill Nac...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Kim Gordon, Kelsey Lu, L'Rain and 2 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.