DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kim Gordon headlines Knockdown Center to celebrate her new solo album, The Collective, joined by a cast of some of the avant garde's most exciting artists.
Kelsey Lu and L'Rain join her in the Atrium, while Circuit des Yeux, frequent collaborator Bill Nac...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.