Topographies, Secret Attraction, Trit95

Genghis Cohen
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Topographies Interior Spring record release show with Secret Attraction and Trit95.

Lineup subject to change//all sales final.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

