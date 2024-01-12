DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Java Comedy Club: Jason Brokers, Wary Nichen ..

La Java
Fri, 12 Jan, 7:00 pm
1 vendredi par mois venez assistez au plus grand Comedie Club de la place Parisienne

Nombre de places assises limitées

ouverture des portes 19h

1 consommation obligatoire

► JASON BROKERSS ► WARY NICHEN ►UMUT KOKER ►ANTOINE TARTRAT ►ROMAIN RAULIN ► HUGO...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

