DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
1 vendredi par mois venez assistez au plus grand Comedie Club de la place Parisienne
Nombre de places assises limitées
ouverture des portes 19h
1 consommation obligatoire
► JASON BROKERSS ► WARY NICHEN ►UMUT KOKER ►ANTOINE TARTRAT ►ROMAIN RAULIN ► HUGO...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.