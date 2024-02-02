Top track

90's Throwback Party

The Forge at The Lower Third
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Under The Radar presents: 90s Throwback Party. This highly anticipated UTR event will be filled with live performances from a fierce and fun female line up, followed by relentless 90s bangers and mixes from our very own DJ LIL-E!

Expect to hear: 90's Pop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venues Ltd
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cindy B, Official Shannon, Nuala

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

