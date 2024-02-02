DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Under The Radar presents: 90s Throwback Party. This highly anticipated UTR event will be filled with live performances from a fierce and fun female line up, followed by relentless 90s bangers and mixes from our very own DJ LIL-E!
Expect to hear: 90's Pop...
