Age Against The Machine Glasgow

Edmiston House
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:30 pm
PartyGlasgow
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The U.K's premier party, for the slightly older party animal, is coming to Glasgow!

This is a 30+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
Venue

Edmiston House

100 Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, G51 2YX, United Kingdom
Doors open8:30 pm

