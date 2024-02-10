DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MEDUSA By Malicia Goth Nights

Domicile Miami
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MEDUSA takes over where KULTURA left off in embracing the spirit of non-conformity and deviating from the mainstream. If you are passionate about 80s underground music, alternative culture, and meeting like-minded individuals, then meet us on the foggy dan...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Domicile.
Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

