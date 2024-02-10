DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MEDUSA takes over where KULTURA left off in embracing the spirit of non-conformity and deviating from the mainstream. If you are passionate about 80s underground music, alternative culture, and meeting like-minded individuals, then meet us on the foggy dan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.