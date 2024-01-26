DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Creaturefest w/ Water Spirit, Rabbit Crime & more

The End
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33
CREATURFEST

A bunch of weirdos from Florida have come up to make some noises and music with a New York based creature. Prepare yourself for a night of bass and hard kicks with Water Spirit, Elena Fortune, Rabbit Crime, Fortuneswan, 14RV4, Besphr and Shirt...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Water Spirit, Rabbit Crime, FortuneSwan and 4 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

