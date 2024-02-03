DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fumaça Fluxo - Reggaeton Gang Fusion

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday February 3 Fumaça the little sister party to Fervo Fluxo returns to La Machine to host Le Chaufferie as part of Reggaeton Gang Fusion.

Representing Fumaça are DJs Bia Marques and Toinho arriving from Brasil and the UK to deliver a DJ performance...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

