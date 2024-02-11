Top track

Meron T, Sey G - Hunny

Lude Local: Last Last

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 11 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Lude Local returns with another Sunday evening full of wholesome vibes. Bring your friends and if dont have friends to come along with, no worries, you will make some here! We will have interactive games, your favourite board games from Monopoly to Expload...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lude Magazine
Lineup

Taite Imogen, Meron T

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
250 capacity

