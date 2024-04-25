DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lorna Rose Treen is an award-winning character comedian, writer, actor and improviser from Redditch, but based in London.
Over the summer of 2023, Lorna made her much anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut at The Pleasance Courtyard with her nonsensi
Read more
A brand new comedy night in Stratford featuring a mix of stand-up and alternative comedy from some of the country's brightest rising stars.
This month features one of the breakout comedy stars of 2023, winner of Dave's Joke of the Fringe and Chortle's Bes...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.