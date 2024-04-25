DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live at the Escape with Lorna Rose Treen

Escape Bar Stratford
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
ComedyBarking
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Lorna Rose Treen

Lorna Rose Treen is an award-winning character comedian, writer, actor and improviser from Redditch, but based in London.

Over the summer of 2023, Lorna made her much anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut at The Pleasance Courtyard with her nonsensi Read more

Event information

A brand new comedy night in Stratford featuring a mix of stand-up and alternative comedy from some of the country's brightest rising stars.

This month features one of the breakout comedy stars of 2023, winner of Dave's Joke of the Fringe and Chortle's Bes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.
Lineup

1
Lorna Rose Treen, Simon David, Holly Burn and 1 more

Venue

Escape Bar Stratford

25 West Ham Lane, Newham, London, E15 4PH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

