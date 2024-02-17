DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sammy Boller with special guests

Alchemy
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:30 pm
GigsProvidence
$19.62
About

The Hammer Collective Presents:

Sammy Boller

Socially Problematic Children

Dred Buffalo

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

5:30 pm - $17 adv. / $20 day of

all ages

This is an all ages event
The Hammer Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

