Housing Crisis ft. Scott Martin

Heartbeat
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

Cool Contest is back at the helm with another heavy roster of contemporary dance artists & DJ's. Fresh off their first releases with the label Scott Martin & MQ-ULTRA join the squad to bring their sounds direct to the dancefloor. We also welcome CHLO and B...

This is a 21+ event
Cool Contest Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CHLO

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

