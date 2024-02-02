Top track

I Botanici

Covo Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Il titolo del nostro terzo album è il nome di questa band. Abbiamo deciso di chiamarlo così perché ad oggi è il nostro disco più sincero, che sentiamo essere più rappresentativo di quello che siamo diventati in questi anni. Le tracce che lo compongono son...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

I Botanici

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

