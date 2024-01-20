Top track

Jean Pierre - Star Struck feat. Ambrxse

Listen Saturdays | Jean Pierre

Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
About

Listen Saturdays presents: Jean Pierre

Listen Saturdays presents: Jean Pierre

Join us at Listen, Bushwick's newest lounge-inspired nightlife destination featuring best-in-class sound, lighting, visuals and service.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
Lineup

Jean Pierre

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

