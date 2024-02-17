Top track

Johnny Marsiglia - Anestetico

Johnny Marsiglia

The Factory
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Factory e Step in the Arena sono felici di annunciare per sabato 17 febbraio 2024 : Johnny Marsiglia

Torna in tour nei club della Penisola per presentare dal vivo il suo nuovo album "Gara7" (Atlantic/Warner Music Italy). Nove date esclusive dal Nord a...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
Lineup

Johnny Marsiglia

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

