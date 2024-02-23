DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ëgo - Amore Splatter Tour

CPG - Ex Scuola Lanza e Porceddu
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo l'uscita del disco "Amore Splatter", Ëgo annuncia il suo primo Tour con diverse date in giro per l'Italia.

Questo è un evento 8+
Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ëgo

Venue

CPG - Ex Scuola Lanza e Porceddu

Strada Delle Cacce 36, 10135 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.