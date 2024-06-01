Top track

Oi Polloi - Boot Down The Doors

Oi Polloi

New Cross Inn
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

SOUTH LONDON PUNX PICNIC 2024

It's almost that time of year again! Time for cider/beer or the soft drink of your choice in Fordham Park, New Cross, South London and then a mosey up to the New Cross Inn for a punk gig!

PICNIC IN FORDHAM PARK IS FREE and s...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by South London Scum.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sanctus Iuda, Active Minds, Oi Polloi

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

