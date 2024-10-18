Top track

Dennis Dies Das & Barré - ESPRESSO MARTINI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DENNIS DIES DAS

Bahnhof Pauli
Fri, 18 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dennis Dies Das & Barré - ESPRESSO MARTINI
Got a code?

About

Für Dennis Dies Das war das Jahr 2023 ein regelrechter Rausch. Sein Song "Bass" aus dem Jahr 2022 ging durch die Decke. Der Festival-Sommer erreichte seinen Höhepunkt mit einer 2000-köpfigen Splash-Crowd, die die Vorfreude auf den Herbst weckte: Die BASSLI...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Cantona Entertainment, Grossstatttraum & OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dennis Dies Das

Venue

Bahnhof Pauli

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.