Ysé

Le Café de la Danse
Thu, 13 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Après une Boule Noire complète, Ysé vous donne rendez-vous au Café de la Danse le 13 juin 2024 !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Velvet Coliseum.
Lineup

Ysé

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

