Jamestown

The Movielife, Victory Garden, Humankind

Sand City Brewery
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$43.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jamestown
About

Friday, January 19th

The Movielife

Victory Garden

Humankind

@ Sand City Brewery

150 South Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst NY

7 PM

All Ages

$35

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Lineup

The Movielife, Victory Garden

Venue

Sand City Brewery

150 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, New York 11757, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

