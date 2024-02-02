DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lowless x Mostra

La Boule Noire
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lowless s'associe avec Mostra festival Barcelone, pour vous proposer une date unique à Paris, en compagnie de leur résidante Timnah, de l'étoile montant de la trance Hewan Aman et du local de l'étape Alcachofa. Le tout organisé dans une salle mythique de P...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Timnah , HEWAN AMAN

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

