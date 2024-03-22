DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lottery Winners

CHALK
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lout Promotions present

Lottery Winners

plus guests

Friday 22nd March 2024

at Chalk, Brighton

Doors 7pm

£20 adv

Over 14's only

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lottery Winners

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

