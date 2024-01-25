DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cartier God and Marjorie -W.C. Sinclair Live

The Meadows
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Weatherguide Records x Artisan Trash x CastinSpellz brings the legendary Cartier God, Majorie -W.C. Sinclair, Slug Christ & many more to Brooklyn NYC 1/25/23 at The Meadows 17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Doors at 7:00 PM This event is 18+ Performances by...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kingsland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cartier'GOD, Marjorie -W.C Sinclair, Slug Christ

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

