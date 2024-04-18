Top track

Standin' Man - Be Your Own Messiah

Standin' Man

Hope and Anchor Islington
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To coincide with the release of Standin' Man's Debut Album 'Life Intimidating Art' released Spring 2024 on Estupendo Records, Dean Fairhurst with his full band returns to London on the 18th April to headline the Dome, London.

This is an 14+ event, under 16s with an adult
Presented by The Dome.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

